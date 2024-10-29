And now, it's time to vote for your TEN Player of the Month!

There are five players up for the award, starting with midfielder Lexi Potter. The England Under-19s midfielder had another strong month for Palace, with her energetic and combative style being crucial in the win against Leicester and draw against Liverpool.

Next up is summer signing Katie Stengel. The American's first goal for the club earned Palace a draw away at Liverpool, and her brilliant link-up play assisted Palace's first-ever goal in the WSL at the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder My Cato is on the shortlist, having captained Sweden Under 23s in their game against the Netherlands yesterday. The signing from IFK Norrköping has impressed in South London since her arrival in the summer, and featured in every WSL game this month.

Defender Josie Green has also been ever-present for Palace this season so far, and captained the Eagles in our last outing against Liverpool. She has showcased her consistency and leadership at the back.

Annabel Blanchard is the final name on the shortlist, having also been nominated for the WSL Player of the Month and Goal of the Month award last week. Her brace against Leicester earned Palace our first ever win in the WSL, and she has been a key part of the attack since the start of the season.

Now, it's time to vote for your October Player of the Month – sponsored by TEN – from the Crystal Palace Women squad.

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel.