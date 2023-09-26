Skip navigation
      Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

      Man Utd 3 Palace 0

      Man Utd3
      Garnacho21'
      Casemiro27'
      Martial55'
      Palace0
      Tue 26 Sep 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      League CupOld Trafford

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Hodgson makes SIX changes, with Henderson and Holding handed their debuts.
      • Henderson’s early injury sees Johnstone on in goal after just 19 minutes.
      • Garnacho gives Man Utd the lead, firing home from close range.
      • Casemiro powers home a header moments later to double the advantage.
      • HT: Man Utd 2-0 Palace
      • Martial adds a third shortly after the break, turning home Casemiro’s cross.
      • Mateta forces Onana into a save from close range.
      • Johnstone reacts superbly to deny Evans.
      • Ozoh comes inches away from his first Palace goal.
      • FT: Man Utd 3-0 Palace

      It looked to be a night for debutants at Old Trafford, with Rob Holding and Dean Henderson making their bows in auspicious surroundings – but for the latter, the evening did not go as planned. Just 19 minutes in Palace’s ‘keeper pulled up and had to be replaced by Sam Johnstone.

      Things went from bad to worse for the Eagles as United took the lead shortly after, with Facundo Pellistri and Diogo Dalot combining neatly on the right-hand side to force an opening, allowing Alejandro Garnacho to slam home from six yards out. Holding was agonisingly close to stopping it on the line.

      Almost from kick-off the hosts attacked once more, with Mason Mount’s reverse pass picking out Pellistri through on goal, only for Chris Richard’s superbly timed tackle preventing an almost certain goal.

      Palace’s reprieve was short-lived, however, as Mount’s delivery from the subsequent corner picked out Casemiro on the penalty spot, and the Brazilian powered a header into the top corner.

      United added a third shortly after the break, with Anthony Martial applying a deft finish to Casemiro’s outswinging cross. Johnstone, once again, had no chance.

      Palace created chances, and their best chance was gifted to them. Casemiro was the culprit, giving it to Hughes on the edge of the box; Hughes found Eze, who picked out Mateta eight yards out, but the Frenchman was denied by the legs of Onana.

      At the other end, Johnstone reminded Old Trafford of his quality by reacting superbly to prevent Jonny Evans making it four, throwing a firm wrist at a header before gathering the rebound.

      The introduction of 18-year-old David Ozoh was a special moment, despite the score, and the young midfielder was inches away from adding a consolation in the dying moments, firing narrowly wide.

      The final whistle brought to an end Palace’s League Cup campaign, and Manchester United progress to the fourth round.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester United 3, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Rob Holding.
      87'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      free kick won

      André Onana (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      85'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
      84'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Gore.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rasmus Højlund.
      81'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(52)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Anthony
      Martial(9)
      off
      Rasmus
      Højlund(11)
      on
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jonny Evans (Manchester United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
      71'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Hannibal Mejbri
      Hannibal
      Mejbri(46)
      off
      Donny
      van de Beek(34)
      on
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Rob Holding.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      63'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Sofyan
      Amrabat(4)
      off
      Daniel
      Gore(44)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Raphaël
      Varane(19)
      off
      Jonny
      Evans(35)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      58'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Anthony
      Martial(9)
      Goal! Manchester United 3, Crystal Palace 0. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Casemiro with a cross.
      54'

      free kick won

      Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      free kick won

      Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Mason
      Mount(7)
      off
      Victor
      Lindelöf(2)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      off
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      43'

      free kick won

      Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot tries a through ball, but Facundo Pellistri is caught offside.
      30'

      free kick won

      Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Mejbri(46)
      Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Casemiro(18)
      Goal! Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross following a corner.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Holding(4)
      Rob Holding (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mason Mount with a through ball.
      23'

      free kick won

      Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      21'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Alejandro
      Garnacho(17)
      Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      19'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Dean Henderson
      Dean
      Henderson(30)
      off
      Sam Johnstone
      Sam
      Johnstone(1)
      on
      19'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      17'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      8'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      30
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      substitution icon19'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      4
      Rob Holding
      DF
      26'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      S
      substitution icon60'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      substitution icon19'
      2
      Joel Ward
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon60'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon60'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      52
      David Ozoh
      substitution icon80'
      53
      Ademola Ola-Adebomi

      Starting lineup

      24
      André Onana
      GK
      5
      Harry Maguire
      DF
      20
      Diogo Dalot
      DF
      19
      Raphaël Varane
      DF
      substitution icon60'
      4
      Sofyan Amrabat
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      18
      Casemiro
      MF
      27'
      46
      Hannibal Mejbri
      MF
      29'
      substitution icon71'
      28
      Facundo Pellistri
      MF
      17
      Alejandro Garnacho
      MF
      21'
      7
      Mason Mount
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Anthony Martial
      S
      55'
      substitution icon75'

      Substitutes

      1
      Altay Bayindir
      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      substitution icon45'
      8
      Bruno Fernandes
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      11
      Rasmus Højlund
      substitution icon75'
      22
      Tom Heaton
      34
      Donny van de Beek
      substitution icon71'
      35
      Jonny Evans
      substitution icon60'
      44
      Daniel Gore
      substitution icon61'
      Manchester United

