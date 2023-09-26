Summary:

Hodgson makes SIX changes, with Henderson and Holding handed their debuts.

Henderson’s early injury sees Johnstone on in goal after just 19 minutes.

Garnacho gives Man Utd the lead, firing home from close range.

Casemiro powers home a header moments later to double the advantage.

HT: Man Utd 2-0 Palace

Martial adds a third shortly after the break, turning home Casemiro’s cross.

Mateta forces Onana into a save from close range.

Johnstone reacts superbly to deny Evans.

Ozoh comes inches away from his first Palace goal.

FT: Man Utd 3-0 Palace

It looked to be a night for debutants at Old Trafford, with Rob Holding and Dean Henderson making their bows in auspicious surroundings – but for the latter, the evening did not go as planned. Just 19 minutes in Palace’s ‘keeper pulled up and had to be replaced by Sam Johnstone.

Things went from bad to worse for the Eagles as United took the lead shortly after, with Facundo Pellistri and Diogo Dalot combining neatly on the right-hand side to force an opening, allowing Alejandro Garnacho to slam home from six yards out. Holding was agonisingly close to stopping it on the line.

Almost from kick-off the hosts attacked once more, with Mason Mount’s reverse pass picking out Pellistri through on goal, only for Chris Richard’s superbly timed tackle preventing an almost certain goal.

Palace’s reprieve was short-lived, however, as Mount’s delivery from the subsequent corner picked out Casemiro on the penalty spot, and the Brazilian powered a header into the top corner.

United added a third shortly after the break, with Anthony Martial applying a deft finish to Casemiro’s outswinging cross. Johnstone, once again, had no chance.

Palace created chances, and their best chance was gifted to them. Casemiro was the culprit, giving it to Hughes on the edge of the box; Hughes found Eze, who picked out Mateta eight yards out, but the Frenchman was denied by the legs of Onana.

At the other end, Johnstone reminded Old Trafford of his quality by reacting superbly to prevent Jonny Evans making it four, throwing a firm wrist at a header before gathering the rebound.

The introduction of 18-year-old David Ozoh was a special moment, despite the score, and the young midfielder was inches away from adding a consolation in the dying moments, firing narrowly wide.

The final whistle brought to an end Palace’s League Cup campaign, and Manchester United progress to the fourth round.