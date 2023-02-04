Skip navigation
      Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

      Man Utd 2 Palace 1

      Man Utd2
      Bruno Fernandes7'
      Rashford62'
      Palace1
      Schlupp76'
      Sat 04 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueOld Trafford

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Vieira makes three changes, with Clyne, Hughes and Olise returning to the side.
      • Hughes is penalised for handball early on, and Fernandes tucks home the penalty.
      • Guaita saves superbly, first from Weghorst and then Rashford.
      • HT: Man Utd 1-0 Palace
      • Rashford doubles Man Utd's lead
      • Casemiro is sent off after a lengthy VAR review
      • Schlupp brings Palace back into the game.
      • FT: Man Utd 2-1 Palace

      It was the kind of start Patrick Vieira will have been dreading, as Man Utd were handed a golden chance to take the lead after just five minutes. It was a fairly innocuous attack, but as Marcus Rashford aimed a delivery into the penalty area it struck the outstretched arm of Will Hughes.

      The referee initially waved away the protests, but VAR intervened and a penalty was awarded; Bruno Fernandes tucked away in signature style.

      With the momentum behind them United continued to threaten and Guaita was called into action, producing a wonderful save to deny Wout Weghorst from a corner, before blocking from Rashford moments later.

      Palace had their own forays forward, and Michael Olise saw his effort blocked before Chris Richards headed over the crossbar from the subsequent corner.

      The Eagles emerged after the break with renewed vigour, and suddenly the chances were beginning to appear. First Edouard drove forwards, denied by a late Martinez challenge, before Jeff Schlupp’s wonderful piece of skill created a crossing opportunity, but no one could tap home.

      Palace were unable to capitalise, and soon Man Utd doubled their lead. It was an intricate passing move, with Garnacho releasing Shaw and the England left-back prodding across the face of goal for Rashford to poke home.

      Then the game roared into life. A melee on the touchline sparked a lengthy VAR review, which resulted in a straight red card for Casemiro. Palace were handed a lifeline – and they took it.

      Bodies were pouring forwards every time a man in white won possession, and Guéhi was denied by a point-blank De Gea save. There were to be no defensive heroics moments later, as Schlupp was the first to react to bring the Eagles back into the game.

      It set up a grandstand finish that was soaked in controversy, noise and colour – and Palace pushed for all their might. Seven added minutes only added to the sense of chaos. This was old school Premier League football.

      In the end, United held on by the skin of their teeth – Palace came so close, but couldn't get over the line.

      Man Utd: De Gea (GK), Wan-Bissaka (Lindelof, 87), Martinez, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst (Garnacho, 59 (Maguire, 87)), Antony (Sabitzer, 81).

      Subs: Heaton (GK), Malacia, Dalot, Sancho, Mainoo.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Richards, Mitchell, Doucouré (Ahamada, 82), Hughes (Lokonga, 72), Schlupp (Mateta, 83), Olise, Edouard, Ayew (Eze, 72).

      Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Milivojevic, Riedewald.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+8'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Albert Sambi Lokonga tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
      90'+8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a set piece situation.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      87'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Aaron
      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      off
      Victor
      Lindelöf(2)
      on
      87'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Alejandro
      Garnacho(49)
      off
      Harry
      Maguire(5)
      on
      86'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      free kick won

      Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Antony(21)
      off
      Marcel
      Sabitzer(15)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      77'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Goal! Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré following a corner.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert
      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      on
      72'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      70'

      Red Card

      Casemiro(18)
      Casemiro (Manchester United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
      69'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Card upgraded Casemiro (Manchester United).
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Antony(21)
      Antony (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      66'

      free kick won

      Antony (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      64'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Marcus
      Rashford(10)
      Goal! Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      59'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Wout Weghorst
      Wout
      Weghorst(27)
      off
      Alejandro
      Garnacho(49)
      on
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      58'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      57'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.
      51'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Antony (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Antony (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fred.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      25'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      20'

      free kick won

      Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Luke Shaw tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      14'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      7'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Bruno Fernandes(8)
      Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      6'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Penalty Manchester United.
      3'

      free kick won

      Antony (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Casemiro.
      1'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      45'+1'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon82'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      67'
      76'
      substitution icon83'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      substitution icon72'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon73'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon83'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon82'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      David de Gea
      GK
      19
      Raphaël Varane
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      substitution icon87'
      6
      Lisandro Martínez
      DF
      23
      Luke Shaw
      DF
      17
      Fred
      MF
      8
      Bruno Fernandes
      MF
      7'
      18
      Casemiro
      MF
      70'
      21
      Antony
      MF
      67'
      substitution icon81'
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      MF
      62'
      27
      Wout Weghorst
      S
      substitution icon59'

      Substitutes

      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      substitution icon87'
      5
      Harry Maguire
      substitution icon87'
      12
      Tyrell Malacia
      15
      Marcel Sabitzer
      substitution icon81'
      20
      Diogo Dalot
      22
      Tom Heaton
      25
      Jadon Sancho
      49
      Alejandro Garnacho
      substitution icon59'
      substitution icon87'
      73
      Kobbie Mainoo
      Manchester United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      53%
      47%
      Total shots
      14
      10
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      5
      5
      Passes completed
      416
      342
      Free kicks
      8
      9
      Offsides
      1
      4

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4651
      Chris Richards
      Chris Richards
      Duels won
      7
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Crosses
      11
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      85
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Tackles
      4
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel Clyne
      EVE
      1-0
      ARS
      WOL
      3-0
      LIV
      BHA
      1-0
      BOU
      BRE
      3-0
      SOU
      AVL
      2-4
      LEI
      NEW
      1-1
      WHU

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      45'+1'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon82'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      67'
      76'
      substitution icon83'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      substitution icon72'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon73'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon83'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon82'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      David de Gea
      GK
      19
      Raphaël Varane
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      substitution icon87'
      6
      Lisandro Martínez
      DF
      23
      Luke Shaw
      DF
      17
      Fred
      MF
      8
      Bruno Fernandes
      MF
      7'
      18
      Casemiro
      MF
      70'
      21
      Antony
      MF
      67'
      substitution icon81'
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      MF
      62'
      27
      Wout Weghorst
      S
      substitution icon59'

      Substitutes

      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      substitution icon87'
      5
      Harry Maguire
      substitution icon87'
      12
      Tyrell Malacia
      15
      Marcel Sabitzer
      substitution icon81'
      20
      Diogo Dalot
      22
      Tom Heaton
      25
      Jadon Sancho
      49
      Alejandro Garnacho
      substitution icon59'
      substitution icon87'
      73
      Kobbie Mainoo
      Manchester United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      53%
      47%
      Total shots
      14
      10
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      5
      5
      Passes completed
      416
      342
      Free kicks
      8
      9
      Offsides
      1
      4

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4651
      Chris Richards
      Chris Richards
      Duels won
      7
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Crosses
      11
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      85
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Tackles
      4
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel Clyne
      EVE
      1-0
      ARS
      WOL
      3-0
      LIV
      BHA
      1-0
      BOU
      BRE
      3-0
      SOU
      AVL
      2-4
      LEI
      NEW
      1-1
      WHU
