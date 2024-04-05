The club is actively involved in the promotion of the special Stateside event this weekend, and with Palace's game against Manchester City on Saturday taking prime billing, it is with great pleasure that we have partnered with the American Eagle Foundation on welcoming new eagles to the club for this special event to delight our American-based supporters.

Having previously supported Palace across the USA at previous NBC PL Mornings events in Orlando, and during last summer's pre-season tour, the Foundation will be supporting Palace again at the famous Broadway, Nashville.

A 34-year old eagle named ‘Challenger’, who is regarded as the most famous of its kind in America – alongside his understudy eagle, ‘Mr Lincoln’ – will be representing the club.

Hundreds of Palace fans from a number of our supporters clubs will attend the event, with several thousands of American-based football fans also watching all of the weekend’s games live on the big screens at the iconic location, with live coverage from NBC Sports.

Supporters attending the event will be able to have their picture taken alongside Challenger, Mr Lincoln and his handlers, whilst learning more about the bird of prey and the Foundation who cares for him.

There will also be a number of Palace-themed giveaways available for fans to enjoy!