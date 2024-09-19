The two-day event, which is designed to bring together US-based football fans to watch the weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures, will be the 10th of its kind, and will be held across the weekend of September 21st and 22nd.

And with Palace's game against the Red Devils set for a 17:30 BST kick-off – which translates to 11:30 CDT local time – it is sure to catch the eye of many a Stateside supporter.

The event will once again be free to attend, but fans needed to have registered to be in possession of a ticket. Find out more about the event here.

Having brought American Bald Eagles, Premier League stars and a range of red and blue-themed activities to previous events, another exciting programme of Palace activity will once again surround this year's event, in collaboration with our Official Destination Partner, Enjoy Illinois – keep your eyes glued to our social channels to find out more!

Previous fan festivals were held in Washington D.C.; New York; Boston; Austin; Miami Beach; Los Angeles; Philadelphia; Orlando; and Nashville.

To get a taste of what they are like, check out Palace's best bits from last year below.