It starts with us: we all have a responsibility to end violence against women and girls. Remember, you can support even as an active bystander, by assisting the victim or reporting the situation to British Transport Police or the Metropolitan Police. You can diffuse the situation by asking the person being targeted a small question, like ‘what’s the time?’

The campaign also looks to provide assistance to women and girls in order to improve safety, with tips to stay safe like sharing a location with family and friends, keeping to well-populated and well-lit areas, and more.

You can find more support on apps like Walksafe, Callie, Strutsafe or Solace Women’s Aid, as well as visiting the Women’s Night Safety Charter. Safety kits can be purchased from many websites, including Amazon.

Remember, on matchdays at Selhurst Park you can report any concerns as part of our Palace For All campaign – just click HERE.

We all need to play our part so women can live free from the fear of male violence.