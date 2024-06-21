The Young Eagles will take on the Ravens at the Crystal Palace Academy on Tuesday, 16th July, kicking off at 14:00 BST.

Darren Powell’s side are looking to build on an extraordinary campaign last season, when they lifted the Premier League International Cup at Selhurst Park, beating PSV Eindhoven in extra-time to be crowned the best young side in Europe.

Bromley are preparing for their first-ever season in the Football League, having been promoted via the play-offs at Wembley.

The match will be played behind closed doors.

Match details