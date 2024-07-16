Whitworth was crowned Under-21s Player of the Season in 2023/24, after making 33 appearances in total for Darren Powell’s side, keeping seven clean sheets and saving two penalties.

He capped off a successful campaign with a standout performance in the Premier League International Cup final victory against PSV Eindhoven, pulling off multiple saves and keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win.

The 20-year-old now heads to St James Park to be a part of Gary Caldwell’s side, as they look to build on last season’s 13th place finish in League One.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Joe well on his loan spell.