Managed by Thierry Henry, France Olympic team’s preparations will begin with a training camp starting from 16th June – and with Paris this year’s host city, Les Bleus will be among the favourites to win gold at the competition.

Olise will be looking to add to his seven previous caps for the Under-21s, having debuted against the Faroe Islands in March 2022 and scored his first goal against Norway at last summer’s U21 European Championships.

Mateta, meanwhile, who qualifies as an overage player for the competition, has previously won 11 caps at Under-21s level, scoring three times. The striker last represented his country in June 2019.