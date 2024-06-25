Wharton has been an unused substitute in England’s opening two fixtures, but could still play a major role at the tournament, starting tonight against Slovenia and continuing into the knockouts.

“I have got belief that no matter who, where, when I play football that I can affect a game so you have to think like that,” he said.

“If I think I can’t handle this, then what am I doing here? The way I look at it now, I believe I can affect any game I play in so I am just making sure I am ready if I am called upon to help.”