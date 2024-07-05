“You can go chat to them if you need anything, need help with something on or off the pitch, and having that, especially coming in, makes it so much easier.

“It helps get the best out of you on the pitch as well, because then you know you can express yourself.”

Having risen so quickly through the ranks – Wharton only made his Under-21s debut in March – he is taking each day as it comes rather than focus on such a rapid progression to the senior side.

“If you asked me five months ago, I probably would have said [it wouldn’t happen] as well,” he admitted.

“It’s gone so fast. Still probably not even sunk in yet. The past five, six months, I'm just taking it as it goes, enjoying every moment. It's unbelievable, really.

“I've been playing football all my life, so the way I look at it. I'm there to play football. That's what I've been brought in at Palace to do.

“So I just focus on the football, everything around it, just sort of block it out. I know if I play how I know I can, then I'll be fine.

“I just focus on the football and don’t think too much about everything around it.”

Wharton is ready should Gareth Southgate call on him for the quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday, with England looking to reach the semi-finals for the second successive tournament.

“It's obviously another good opportunity to create something special, to get to the semi-final of a major tournament,” he said.

“All the lads putting in the work, and hopefully it's going to be another good day for everyone in England.”