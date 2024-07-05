Wharton made his Premier League debut in February after joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers, and says his teammates Ebere Eze, Marc Guéhi and Dean Henderson have made his transition to the England squad easier.
“Especially it being my first camp, obviously it makes it a lot easier,” Wharton said. “I see them every day, so it definitely helped me settle in.
“It's great for me to have them around. It’s easy to chat to them and stuff like that. It’s also great for the Palace as a club.”
England’s other senior internationals, like Harry Kane and John Stones, have also supported Wharton’s integration.
“I think the amount of experience they've got as well – they've been through it,” he explained. “They know how we're feeling coming into the camp, so they've made it so easy.