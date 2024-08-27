Goals from Daichi Kamada, Jean-Philippe Mateta (two) and Ebere Eze made it ultimately a comfortable night's work for the Eagles against the Canaries.

With Palace's place in the third round now secure for a third consecutive season, find out everything you need to know about the next stage of the competition below.

The draw

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the televised second-round tie between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United on Wednesday (28th August) evening.

With that match set to kick off at 20:00 BST, should penalties be avoided, it is likely the draw will begin at around 22:15.

The fixtures

Third-round matches are due to be played in the weeks commencing Monday 16th and 23rd September, with fixtures in the Champions League (16th September) and Europa League (23rd September) also scheduled during these gameweeks.

The additional dates required in the calendar are as a result of an increased number of European group-stage games in the 2024/25 season.

To ensure there is no clash of fixture dates, conditions will be implemented during the draw to ensure a club participating in the Champions League does not draw a club participating in the Europa League, allowing Round Three fixtures to take place in the alternate week.

Once again, any matches which end in a draw at this stage will go straight to penalties; extra-time is only used in the Carabao Cup from the semi-finals onwards.

Changes to the draw

As above, this season the third-round draw will be made in two separate stages, with the first stage involving the six teams – Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Aston Villa – in the Champions League and Europa League.

They will be placed in bowl one, and the other 26 sides in the Round Three – including Palace – are put into bowl two for the second stage.

A pre-draw will determine whether the six sides in bowl one will play home or away.

Regardless, they will be kept apart in the third-round draw, with the first six sides drawn out of the second bowl set to face them.

Why aren't Chelsea in the list above? Because they are between legs in their Europa League qualifying campaign, and so are not included with the other European teams.

Draw numbers will be confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The teams

As of Tuesday evening, every Premier League side to have played so far has advanced to the third round. With two all-Premier League ties to come (Forest v Newcastle, West Ham v Bournemouth) on Wednesday night, however, that record will not persist.

The likes of Wolves, Southampton, Brentford, West Ham, Bournemouth, Forest and Newcastle will all be hoping to advance tomorrow evening.

