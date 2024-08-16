But fear not, for we’ve summed up everything you need to know about FPL in the fresh 2024/25 season below – including which Palace players are bound to send you soaring in your league rankings.

Ready to get started? Good – you’re just in the nick of time! The game is LIVE for everyone to access now.

How does FPL work?

One of 11 million FPL veterans out there? You can skip this section.

Newcomer? Welcome to the game!

The Premier League have created a comprehensive beginners’ guide here, but in essence, FPL is an online game in which you choose a squad of Premier League players – to a budget, with each player assigned a pre-determined value – and then you collect points depending on how they perform each week.

For example, if – sorry, when – you choose Ebere Eze and he scores a goal, you collect points. Likewise, goalkeepers and defenders earn points for clean sheets, and midfielders tend to rack up most of theirs from assists.

As well as a starting XI and four substitutes, each week you pick a captain, who earns double points, and a vice-captain, who fills in when your captain misses a Gameweek (round of matches).

You can also make specific numbers of transfers in between each Gameweek to switch your team around during the season, and the usage of ‘chips’ throw further twists in along the way.

Over the course of 38 Gameweeks, you rack up points and – all being well – finish top of your friends’ or colleagues’ leagues (more likely) or the global rankings (less likely – as we say, you’re up against 11 million players!).

24/25 Palace player prices