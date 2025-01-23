Palace have impressed at both ends of the pitch and quite a few of our players have been racking up the points in FPL. Here are three of our top picks for the two upcoming Gameweeks that could get you climbing up your mini-leagues.

At the back, Marc Guéhi (£4.5m) could be a go-to option for FPL managers looking to bolster their defence. The club captain has racked up a whopping 32 points in four of the past five games - missing the win against Southampton due to suspension.

His 15-point tally in Gameweek 21 against Leicester City saw him make the Team of the Week, before following that up with a solid 8 points v West Ham United. Could Guéhi make the difference for you as we take on Brentford and Manchester United in Gameweeks 23 and 24 respectively?