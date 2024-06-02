Join us as we take a look back on some of the standout Palace performers during the season in FPL, with a number of players racking up huge points tallies.

Top Five Points Scorers

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.1m) - 165

Ebere Eze (£6.0) - 136

Michael Olise (£5.7m) - 125

Joachim Andersen (£4.7m) - 121

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) - 119

With 16 goals and seven FPL assists to his name, forward Jean-Philippe Mateta naturally tops the points list after his stellar end to the campaign. Mateta was the fifth highest scoring forward in the game, and was the joint-16th highest point scorer in the entire game - level with Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Remarkably, the Frenchman also had the highest individual gameweek score - when he racked up a mammoth 29 points in Gameweek 34 thanks to his doubles against Newcastle United and West Ham United. He was also the Player of the Week in Gameweek 38 for his 20 point tally against Aston Villa.

Mateta’s returns also saw him have the highest number of bonus points, 22, acquired throughout the campaign and the second-highest return overall in terms of seasonal value (points per million spent) at 32.4 - only beaten by Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.