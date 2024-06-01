Owen Goodman

Goalkeeper Owen Goodman departed on loan to League Two Colchester United in early July, getting a pre-season campaign under his belt before starting as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Us in August.

His very first game against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup first round saw him make seven saves, taking the game to penalties away from home. He made a fantastic save in the shootout to stop Ruben Colwill’s opening penalty, though Colchester did ultimately get knocked out.

In his first 10 league games, Goodman kept two clean sheets and was named in the League Two Team of the Week on two back-to-back occasions.

Even through multiple changes of manager, Goodman persisted in goal and managed to make 40 appearances in total as Colchester stayed up by three points. A standout season for the young 20-year-old ‘keeper that will set him in good stead for the future.