“In the first half when the Frenchmen were giving the 8,508 crowd a rare taste of top-grade football-- ruler-lined passes, scintillating ball control, constructive movements—the game was a pleasure to watch.

“In the second-half when Palace put some weight behind their tackling and knocked the Frenchmen off their high pedestal, the Continental temperament changed to the worse.”

Croydon-based referee Bill Dellow was having the most difficult of evenings, telling the media after full-time: “It was ruddy hard work!”

The Glaziers ran out as winners by a comfortable margin, exceeding all expectations, as explained by the Croydon Times.

“Award Crystal Palace the highest honour for inconsistency! After that shocking display against Gillingham last Saturday, they took on 13 Frenchmen in Tuesday’s floodlit match – five of them internationals – and won 4-2. They even missed a penalty!”

The Eagles have defeated French sides twice in the last two years, taking on Montpellier and Lyon at Selhurst Park, and now they will look to complete the hat-trick by beating Nantes on Sunday, 11th August (15:00 BST).

