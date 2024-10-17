Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix and Ashleigh Weerden were joined on stage by Mark Bright to talk to the children at St Christopher's The Hall in Beckenham, with each drawing on their experience in the game to discuss important lessons for the children.
As part of Black History Month, three Crystal Palace stars and a club legend took the time to visit a local primary school to talk about their inspirations and take questions from students.
Black History Month, which has been observed every October in the UK since 1987, is an opportunity to share, celebrate and understand the importance of black heritage and culture.
"It's good to bring awareness to Black History Month," Richards told Bright after speaking to the children. "Sometimes it's something that gets swept under the rug because it's not an official holiday, but it's good to be able to show and bring that awareness to younger kids.
"Hopefully it's something that they remember and can pass on to their family. It's always a chance to learn and a chance to teach as well.
"It's cool because I see myself in those kids. I'm not too old, but I remember being in school and learning about Black History Month, so it's cool to see it from a different perspective now.
"Hopefully we gave them a few words of wisdom, or at least a nice smile. Hopefully something can inspire them from what we said today."
Ashleigh Weerden paid tribute to her parents: "They worked hard for me so that I have the opportunities to do what I do now, and without them I would never be here."
