Black History Month, which has been observed every October in the UK since 1987, is an opportunity to share, celebrate and understand the importance of black heritage and culture.

"It's good to bring awareness to Black History Month," Richards told Bright after speaking to the children. "Sometimes it's something that gets swept under the rug because it's not an official holiday, but it's good to be able to show and bring that awareness to younger kids.

"Hopefully it's something that they remember and can pass on to their family. It's always a chance to learn and a chance to teach as well.