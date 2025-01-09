Listening on their radios and mobile phones, fans were desperately trying to find out confirmation of the result at McAlpine Stadium where they had to play out nine minutes of injury time.

Almost four minutes after the final whistle blew at Edgeley Park, news filtered through that Huddersfield had lost to Birmingham City and that confirmed Palace’s survival.

The scenes that ensued on that fateful day will be remembered forever by the fans who were there in Greater Manchester, the players and the coaching staff alike.

Our last Cup meeting

With thanks to Ian King.

Sunday afternoon will be just the second time that Palace and Stockport have faced off against one another in the FA Cup.

The previous occasion took place in the Cheshire town on Saturday, 9th December 1933, a second-round tie which Palace – then mid-table in Division Three South – had entered in mixed form, with three wins and three losses in their last eight fixtures.

In the previous round Palace had seen off fellow Third Division South outfit Norwich City while County of Third Division North, had visited Lancaster Town and secured a single goal victory. Ahead of kick-off, however, it looked like a tall order for the South London club, as County were unbeaten at home for almost a year at that stage, and were going well in their league.

Recent signing Alf Haynes from Arsenal was amongst the players who left Selhurst Park on the Thursday before the game, staying at a hotel in Buxton. The Southern Railway offered cheap return tickets at 16s 6d (83p) to connect with the 0830 train from Euston. Despite being a cold afternoon, a crowd of 17,400 were present at the game, generating £1,000 ‘gate money’ – the best of the 17 ties played that weekend.

The Hatters struck an early blow after just five minutes when Ned Vincent opened the scoring from a free-kick more than 20 yards out which found a breach in the Palace wall. County continued to create opportunities in the first-half but failed to add to their tally, with the Glaziers struggling to settle into the contest and the legendary Peter Simpson – up front – being caught offside a number of times.

A half-time talk by manager Jack Tresadern, aided reputedly by a glass of champagne, changed things around, with Simpson equalising within three minutes of the restart following a melee in the County goalmouth.

Midway through the second-half, with County on the attack, Vincent miscontrolled when the ball came back to him in midfield, presenting possession to Palace’s Frank Manders. The inside-right then sped away and took the direct route to goal, beating Stockport ‘keeper McGann with a fierce strike from 25 yards, in off the post.

With Stockport continuing to press, the Glaziers defence held firm, with Haynes the pick of the players to keeper County’s attackers quiet. Palace’s reward for their win? A third-round home game against Aldershot – a 1-0 win – before a heavy defeat in the fourth at Arsenal.

Palace: Dunn, Rossiter, Parry, Wilde, Haynes, Smith, Turner, Manders, Simpson, Roberts, W. Clarke.

County: McGann, Vincent, Jenkinson, Robinson, Stevens, Jones, Foulkes, Humpish, Lythgoe, Stevenson, Downes.