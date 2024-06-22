Jobi McAnuff

McAnuff played for Palace 83 times between 2005 and 2007, scoring 14 goals in the process, before going on to reach the Premier League with Reading in 2012.

While his first cap for Jamaica came in 2002, he rejoined the national side in time for Jamaica to earn an invite to the Copa America in 2015, having previously competed in the Gold Cup against purely North American opponents.

The 2015 tournament, held in Chile, saw Jamaica make their debut in a group of death alongside Argentina and Uruguay, with McAnuff starting all three games and losing all three by just a single goal to nil.

In the 2016 tournament – a special 100th anniversary edition – Jamaica faced Mexico, Venezuela and Uruguay, with McAnuff starting all three games once again.