Check out every word of his answers below…

What excites you the most after signing for Crystal Palace?

Well, in the so-called four major football leagues in Europe, the only big clubs that I have not played against yet are Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool. I am really looking forward to facing these big clubs in the Premier League.

What is your impression of Selhurst Park?

While I think it is not an extremely large stadium in size, the stadium is always full of supporters and I'm glad I will be able to play in that great atmosphere. Besides, the seats are very close to the pitch, so I have the impression that this is a real Premier League stadium.