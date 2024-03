Muñoz was the man of the hour at the London Stadium last week, as he latched on to Luis Diaz’ cross at the far-post and unleashed a ferocious flying scissor-kick to spark wild celebrations in the stands.

This was his first ever goal for his nation and it proved to be enough as they managed to see out the remaining 30 minutes of the game for a 1-0 win.

As a result, he has been named in the EA FC Team of the Week 28, receiving an ‘in-form’ upgrade with boosted stats.