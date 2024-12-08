The Colombian right-back followed up his dramatic November Goal of the Month winner against Newcastle United with the opening goal of Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City, racing onto a Will Hughes pass after four minutes before powering a low effort beyond Stefan Ortega.

The Eagles were arguably the better side against the reigning Premier League champions but after a fierce contest and some high-quality goals at both ends, Oliver Glasner’s side were forced to settle for a point.

Nevertheless, they finished a busy week of three matches unbeaten in that spell, having collected five valuable points.

Goalscorer Muñoz told ESPN: “I'm very happy, especially with the goal. Thank God, my family, and the fans who are always there.

“The truth is that it was an intense game. We were playing against one of the best teams in the world, a team that has dominated the Premier League for almost six years. The truth is that they have the best players in the world.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to score. I think I contributed to add an important point at home against a great rival. We wanted the three points. I think we deserved to have the three points.

“But, well, this is football. You get a point against a great team in the Premier League and in the world. I am very happy and satisfied with all the performance of my teammates.”