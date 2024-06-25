Speaking to Josh Denzel, Ebs answered 11 questions submitted by England fans before kick-off – check it out below!
What was it like getting your Euros call-up?
That was a mad feeling, man. A mad feeling. It's something that you dream of, something that you've been working towards for so long.
So for the moment to come, you're just thinking about your family, what they're going to think when you tell them. Just mad grateful, mad appreciative of the opportunity. And also, it's the moment where you realise that all the work that you've been putting in, it's all paid off.
Hugely grateful in the moment.