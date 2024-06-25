How do you block out the external noise and focus on your game?

I try not to take it too seriously, to be honest. I try to see it for what it is and everyone's going to have an opinion, good or bad or whatever, so you can't please everyone.

I think the main thing, as someone that's in it and actually playing football, a lot of the people that talk, they're not actually doing anything.

So my main thing is to focus on doing, working hard, applying myself and backing myself and forgetting about the opinions of people that aren't actually in the arena.

What does a non-game evening look like for an England player?

Pretty chilled. What I like to do is chill with my family.

I appreciate the time that I have with my loved ones whenever I can get. But it does take a lot of sacrifice, a lot of discipline, because you know that you're always preparing for a game that is coming. Just because you're not playing that evening doesn't mean you're not going to be playing in a couple of days or whatever it is.

Who was your favourite player growing up?

Ronaldinho just how much he enjoyed playing football. That's how I like to play football as well.