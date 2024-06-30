A year on from his senior England international debut, the Crystal Palace attacker will be hoping to add to his five caps for his country so far when Gareth Southgate’s team bid to book a place in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.

Eze is currently taking part in his first major international tournament and made his first appearance in one in the 1-1 draw with Denmark in the group stages.

The 26-year-old told talkSPORT this week: “It’s been, so far, a really good experience – something that, of course, is new to me, but I feel like it's an important step in my journey, for sure. I feel like we've come away in a position where we can go on and win it – that's the most important thing.

“The level of players that we've got, the mindset that we've got in the dressing room, I feel like it's important. For sure, we've got what it takes to win it – it's been the aim from the start.

“I think me just coming into this environment, I can see that they've done everything they could to make it as comfortable and as enjoyable as possible. I think it's very, very easy to come into these environments and for it to be so intense and almost difficult to settle, whereas they [England] have done honestly everything they can to make us feel comfortable, and for us to enjoy this experience because they don't come around often.”