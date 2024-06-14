Moroccan from the Med
Born to Moroccan parents in Palma de Mallorca, Riad comes from an area which has produced great sportsmen in the past. Paris Saint-Germain striker Marco Asensio, 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal and five-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo all hail from the capital of the Balearic Islands.
Riad began playing football at local side CD Atletico Rafal, before moving to the youth system of La Liga side Real Mallorca, where players like Samuel Eto’o and Miguel Ángel Nadal made their names.