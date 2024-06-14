The player with the most impact on him, however, was his defensive partner Germán Pezzella.

“From Germán I have learned concepts of the game,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “I have learned when to take the ball out, when to play the ball, because I come from Barça, I come from La Masía... you know that they always play the ball there and I have learned those things from him.

“Don't complicate things and have character: it doesn't matter who you have next to you, you have to bring your character out. You don't care if they are ten years older than you, you have to teach and say: ‘Look, I'm here.’

“He has taught me all that, and the truth is that it has helped me a lot. He has become a reference for me because he is the one who has helped me take my first steps at a professional level, in the First Division.

“I am very grateful to him.”