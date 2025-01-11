Riad played an hour for the Under-21s against Fulham last Monday night, continuing his recovery from a knee injury first sustained back in August against Norwich.

With Glasner confirming that the Moroccan youngster’s recovery is going well, the Palace boss added that his return to first-team duties will be vital to giving him an extra defensive option.

“It’s been good for him [Riad],” Glasner said in the embargoed section of his pre-Stockport press conference. “He’s been getting minutes and more minutes, training and training.

“And we can see he's really progressing. Every training session, every minute helps, does help him.

“It could be that he gets some minutes [against Stockport]. It looks like we’ll start with Trevoh Chalobah back in – him, Chris Richards and Marc Guehi have all missed games.