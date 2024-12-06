"Adam was out for four weeks, but he trained with us," the manager said at his pre-match press conference.

"If he can train completely next week, then maybe he will be available for Brighton.

"We have Brighton, and then Arsenal twice, and we all really hope that he's available for those games."

The manager also updated on the progress of Chadi Riad, who has been out since being withdrawn against Norwich City back in August.

"They're going in the right direction, training with us, but for both [Chadi and Adam] the game is too early," Glasner explained.

"Especially for Chadi, because he has been out for three-and-a-half months now. He will play with the Under-21s on Tuesday, getting his first 45 minutes in three months.

"He's doing really well."