The margins in his early story continued to prove fine as Turner pursued the classic sporting collegiate route at Fairfield University in Connecticut – but he joined New England Revolution on professional terms in 2016 after impressing as a trialist in pre-season.

He soon went on loan, making his professional debut with Richmond Kickers in the United Soccer League, before the 2018 season saw him earn his place in the Revolution’s starting XI.

Faith repaid

Turner repaid that faith with five clean sheets in his first MLS season, before securing his place as a starter in 2019, leading the Revolution to the playoffs and finishing as a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

The following year, he was a finalist again, keeping six clean sheets in 23 matches and being voted by fans as Revolution Player of the Year.

Third time was the charm as 2021 became Turner’s breakout season: not only did the goalkeeper win the Goalkeeper of the Year award – the first ‘keeper in Revolution history to earn the honour – but he was named the MVP in the subsequent 2021 MLS All-Star Game after making two penalty saves against the Liga MX All Stars.