Guéhi: This is an opportunity to make history

Marc Guéhi is fully aware of the scale of the potential achievement ahead of him as England prepare to face Spain in the final of UEFA Euro 2024 in Berlin.

The Palace centre-back has arguably been the Three Lions’ most consistent performer throughout their run to the final of the tournament, starting five of six games – his only absence in the quarter-finals due to an unlucky suspension – and producing a string of impressive displays.

‌Guehi admits he did not realise he was suspended for the quarter-final after getting his second booking of the tournament against Slovakia, saying: “I didn’t know, I just thought, ‘stay ready, that is the most important thing’.

“I didn’t actually know I was suspended until the lads told me after the Slovakia game. But we are a team and it has been so evident throughout the entire tournament that every person, when called upon, has done their job and done as well as possible.

“In that case it was Ezri Konsa – over to you, go and show what you can do, and I tried to carry on where he left off.

“I'm just enjoying the ride. I do get nervous but it's a feeling you just try to use to help you, for myself anyway. I can't speak for anyone else. I definitely do get nervous but whenever I do I just try to use it to help me in any way.”

Having overcome the Netherlands in Dortmund earlier in the week, a potential first major trophy for England since 1966 is within Guéhi and Gareth Southgate’s team’s grasp. The chance to win immortality is just 90, 120 – or even penalties – away.

Should he win a medal on Sunday evening, Guéhi admitted: “I'll give it to Mum and Dad, they'll take care of it. It's more the memories.‌

“The physical stuff, they're gonna go, but it's more the memories you can pass and share. That's the most important thing to be honest.”

Guéhi, like so many of us, watched on as England were defeated on penalties in their first European Championship final, against Italy at Wembley three years ago.

The defender said: “I was watching at home and was just devastated like every single person. To come so close, it was a tough feeling.

“I know these boys, every single one of them, but for the country as well it could be a moment of redemption.

‌But at the same time that chapter is gone. It is not something you can get back. There are definitely things that lessons you can take and pick up on and try and apply here.

“Now it is about embracing what’s in front of you. This is another opportunity, a new opportunity to try and make history.”

Guéhi was part of the England squad who lifted the Under-17s FIFA World Cup trophy in India back in 2017, starting and scoring in a 5-2 win over Spain in the Salt Lake Stadium.

“They’re very good memories,” Guehi admitted. “We were playing against a really good team in Spain. They have players who played then who are still playing now, which is amazing for them.

“It was an amazing memory for all those involved: myself, Phil [Foden], Conor [Gallagher]. It was fantastic for us to be involved in that and this game now. I

“I don't know where those medals are either. Mum and Dad have them, but I haven't got them. I've no idea where they are.”