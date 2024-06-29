The brace took him into double figures for the Premier League campaign, meaning that – with Michael Olise’s 10 goals and Jean-Philippe Mateta’s 16 – Palace had three players hitting double figures in the top-flight in the same season for the first time in history.

After an injury-disrupted start to the season, Eze hit a new level in April as he regained full fitness, scoring the winner against Anfield to see Palace record a famous victory over Liverpool. His first-time finish capped a 21-pass move and was voted the Eagles’ Goal of the Season.

An assist and a goal – the latter a stunning bicycle kick – against West Ham United followed in the next outing, before finishing the season with a strike against Wolves and a brace against Villa.

Relive the best bits of Ebere Eze's 2023/24 season in the video player above – and happy birthday, Ebs!