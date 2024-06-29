The attacking midfielder will be celebrating the landmark day away with the England international squad, who are ramping up towards Sunday's UEFA Euro Round of 16 clash with Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.
Eze enjoyed another fine individual campaign in the build-up to the tournament to earn his place in Gareth Southgate's squad: his brace against Aston Villa in Crystal Palace's five-goal final day victory – and it was oh so close to being a hat-trick – were his 50th and 51st club career goals, a milestone well-earned.