McArthur, who celebrates his birthday today, remembers the rigours of playing international football during a busy Premier League season.

"International football is tough, and very demanding on the body and on the mind," he wrote in his Palace matchday programme column. "When I did retire from international football, the break that I got was so vital for me to continue playing football. When you do get older and you are travelling, going to training and playing three games within eight days, and then club football as well, it’s so demanding.

"Playing for your country is a great privilege and an honour for everyone that does it, so if the lads get a win this weekend they will be looking forward to getting away with their countries.

"You look at how many games the lads who go away and play have got now, and I sympathise with the players who are complaining about how many games they play throughout the year. I wasn’t playing European football, just international and domestic games, so it’s very tough for them."

Remember, Macca writes a column for each matchday programme this season where he looks back on some of his best memories in a Palace shirt, draws on his Premier League experience to analyse the current state of play, and previews the game ahead.

Supporters can get every edition of the programme delivered direct to their door throughout the season by clicking here.

And remember, all Gold, Junior Eagles Gold and International Members receive free digital copies of the programme in their inbox before every home match this season; please click here for more information.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Macca a very happy birthday!