Ward first joined Palace at the start of the club’s successful promotion-winning season from the Championship, 2012/13, and was an instant success, playing a huge role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League – including a dramatic goal-line clearance in the play-off final against Watford at Wembley.

He has been a core member of the team ever since, excelling through promotion, an FA Cup final and Palace's longest top-flight spell.

Ward currently stands on 362 appearances – and six goals, and 10 assists – in all competitions for the Eagles.

The defender made his 300th Premier League appearance for the club back in April (against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium), having already eclipsed Wilfried Zaha’s record of 291 Premier League appearances for Palace earlier last season.

Ward was duly awarded the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution at the End of Season Awards at Fairfield Halls back in May – a presentation which featured some very special tributes (in video form below).

Sit back, enjoy – and happy birthday, Joel Ward!