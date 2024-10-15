The 27-year-old goalkeeper’s fine form for Crystal Palace led into a first-ever start for the Three Lions in their 3-1 win over Finland in Helsinki.

Henderson’s second England cap – and first for 1,431 days, having last featured against the Republic of Ireland in November 2020 – arrived at the culmination of a road paved with recent personal tragedy and a hefty demand for resilience.

The goalkeeper, who is mourning the recent passing of his father, Dougie, said: “It just shows you can never give up and you've got to bounce back and be resilient – and I'm proud to have done that because there have been difficult times.

“My old man, unfortunately, we lost him in the summer. It would have been great for him to be here to watch me. It's been emotional. He didn't miss any games.

"It would have been wonderful for him to be here to witness it. The journey we went on was phenomenal. I’ve just got to keep it continuing. I know I've just got to keep doing him proud.”