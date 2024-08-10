The squad number was most recently worn by Michael Olise, with other fan favourites among its former occupants including Yohan Cabaye, Yannick Bolasie, Darren Ambrose, Wayne Routledge, Attilio Lombardo and David Hopkin.

Palace fans will therefore eagerly await the sight of Sarr adorning the famous number for the first time, potentially when the Eagles face FC Nantes at Selhurst Park this Sunday (11th August, 15:00 BST).

A full list of 2024/25 squad numbers will be released in due course.

Shirt printing

You can now add personalisation to your 2024/25 Home Kits and Eagle Yellow kits, available to buy online now, and in all physical Club Shops.

Please note that only four players’ squad numbers have been confirmed for the season: Joachim Andersen (No. 5), Daichi Kamada (No. 18), Chadi Riad (No. 34) and Sarr (No. 7, as above).

Any Player personalisation will be at your own discretion and is non-refundable or returnable.