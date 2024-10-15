“That happened at the start of last season, but we decided to stay with the first team and continue to train among the best players in the world.

“The club have been great for me. Obviously, making my debut and being a part of the first-team squad for the past two years, travelling with the squad, being on the bench a lot and training every day with the seniors, it’s been a massive experience for me. It’s helped me push on.

“At the start of this season, the aim was to get out on loan. I had a few conversations with the gaffer, Dean Kiely and Steve Parish as well. Everyone was in the same boat to get me out on loan, everyone was helping.

"I had quite a few conversations with Dean Kiely, who has been massive for me in my development - he has helped me a lot so far. The main thing at the start of this season was to get out on loan and hopefully play as many games as possible.