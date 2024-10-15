The 20-year-old joined the Grecians over summer and has made himself indispensable between the sticks, earning the club’s Player of the Month award and impressing manager Gary Caldwell.
Having made his Crystal Palace debut in high-profile Premier League visits to Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal, it comes as the next stage of his journey.
“The conversations about a loan started last season, where I felt the next step was for me to go out on loan,” Whitworth told the News Shopper. “I needed some men's football and some games under my belt in the EFL.