The experience alone was set to be an important one, but late in the draw against Luxembourg, Devenny was told to warm up by manager Michael O'Neill.

Soon, he was given the nod, and came on to make his international debut, a special moment in any player's career.

"It's obviously a very proud moment for myself," he said. "It's been a crazy week in general but it's something that I don't want to stop here.

"I want to keep getting more and more, whether that's club or country. I feel like there are opportunities there for me, so I just need to take advantage of them.

"The fans were great from the start to the very end. We dominated the game and the result maybe didn't do it justice, but it was a very proud [moment] and the noise just makes you feel comfortable."