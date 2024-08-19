In the Championship, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made his Sheffield United debut in the closing seconds of the Blades’ 2-2 draw with Q.P.R. at Bramall Lane.

David Ozoh played the first 76 minutes for Derby County in their first league win of the season – against Middlesbrough at Pride Park – impressing many with his strength in midfield.

In the same division, Malcolm Ebiowei was an unused substitute in Oxford United’s defeat at Coventry, while in League One, Joe Whitworth and Exeter City suffered a late 2-1 defeat at Northampton Town.

And abroad, there were successes for two Palace forwards as Mola Ola-Adebomi’s competitive debut for SK Beveren in the Belgian First Division B ended in victory. The young striker played the full 90 minutes of a 2-1 home win over Lomelle.

And in Finland, Luke Plange played the closing stages of a 3-0 win over Ekenas IF which sees the club move second and qualify for the play-off stage – six further matches at the end of the season to determine the 2024 Veikkausliiga champions.

Earlier in the week, Plange had scored a crucial equalising goal against FK Dečić of Montenegro to secure – following a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory – a spot in the UEFA Conference League play-off round against KI Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands.