Exeter City and Joe Whitworth have made it through to the fourth round proper with a 3-1 win over Oxford United.

The Grecians went a goal down early on, but managed to net three to turn it around. Whitworth made three saves during the game to keep the Us at bay.

Danny Imray was also in action for Bromley in the FA Cup, as the Ravens headed up north to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle.

Though they went ahead, the south London side eventually fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Magpies. Imray played the full 90 minutes for Bromley.