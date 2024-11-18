The 20-year-old shot-stopper was in superb form again for the Grecians in their 0-0 draw against fellow League One promotion chasers Lincoln City at St James Park – a match shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Whitworth was not all too often called upon, but excelled when he was, the pick of his three saves being a low-handed save to keep out Jack Moylan’s first-half free-kick.

He duly earned his side another valuable point – Exeter sit ninth after 14 games, but are only seven points off the automatic promotion spots – and said after the game: “I said this before, that everyone looks at clean sheets for goalkeepers, so any clean sheets that come is great for me, but we have a real solid defensive unit.

“We have quite a few clean sheets now, but making sure we kept that clean sheet was a minimum today and it was great for us to get that and keep pushing on. The defenders have been excellent.

“I made a few decent saves and a few crosses I dealt with, so I felt I did well with what I had to deal with, but I thought I would have had more to do, really. But it was a tough game and both teams were going at it.

“Overall, I think it’s a decent point and we will move on to the next two games.”