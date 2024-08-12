Keeping a clean sheet on his debut in League One was goalkeeper Joe Whitworth for Exeter City, who overcame Rotherham 1-0 at St James Park.

The 20-year-old made crucial saves in both halves of the narrow victory, with one vital late stop from Sam Nombe sealing the win after Caleb Watts had put the hosts ahead in the second-half.

Also enjoying an excellent competitive debut in League Two was full-back Danny Imray, who entered the field of play after 24 minutes of Bromley’s eventual 2-0 win at Harrogate Town.

With Joshua Passley injured for the visitors with a quarter of the game gone, on came Imray for the Ravens, who were playing their first-ever Football League match.

The full-back was typically lively on the right-hand side, delivering one particularly dangerous ball into the box on the stroke of half-time, but it was he and his teammates’ solidity at the back which saw them also keep a clean sheet on the way to victory.

Imray was not the only Eagle to enjoy a winning first day in League Two as AFC Wimbledon and Owen Goodman recovered from a difficult start to emerge 4-2 victors over the goalkeeper’s old club Colchester United.

The U’s went two goals to the good inside 10 minutes at Plough Lane, but hit back in emphatic style to take a 3-2 lead shortly before half-time, sealing the win early in the second-half.

On Friday evening, David Ozoh made his Championship debut in Derby County’s season-opening 4-2 defeat at Blackburn Rovers, playing 86 minutes of the match.

In the same division, Malcolm Ebiowei was on Oxford United’s bench, but did not feature in their eye-catching 2-0 win over Norwich City.

In Belgium, Mola Ola-Adebomi made his non-competitive debut for SK Beveren and, despite a 4-0 loss to heavy-hitters Anderlecht, impressed many with his approach play over the course of an hour’s playing time.

And last week, Luke Plange made his Europa Conference League qualifying debut in HJK Helsinki’s first-leg win over FK Decic Tuzi of Montenegro, having last month made a European debut in the Champions League qualifying defeat over two legs to FK Panevezys of Lithuania.

The young forward currently stands on six goals and two assists in 22 appearances for Helsinki, who sit third in Veikkausliiga – four points off the top of the league – with three games remaining.

