Owen Goodman kept yet another clean sheet for AFC Wimbledon against rivals Milton Keynes, playing the full 90 minutes in their 2-0 win to see them into the next round.

This was the second time the 20-year-old shot stopper has kept a clean sheet for the Dons against Milton Keynes this season, bringing his tally up to a remarkable seven so far.

Saturday was also one to remember for Danny Imray and Bromley in the FA Cup. After quickly racing into a 0-2 lead within the opening three minutes against Rochdale AFC, the Ravens found themselves 3-2 down with 10 minutes to go.

Refusing to back down, the wing-back held off his marker to drill a cross into the box in the 90th minute - picking out the head of Levi Amantchi to make it 3-3. His third assist of the season sparked a remarkable turnaround, as Bromley managed to win it 3-4 with another goal just a minute later.

Watch Imray’s assist from 1:15 the video below!