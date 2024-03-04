Following on from his penalty heroics against Sutton United, goalkeeper Owen Goodman continued between the sticks for Colchester United as they faced Salford City in midweek. He made three saves against Karl Robinson’s side, though the Us drew 1-1 for the third successive game in a row.

Malachi Boateng was also in midweek action for Dundee, after returning from injury, though he only managed 45 minutes as the Dee suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Celtic. He was an unused substitute during their game against Kilmarnock on the weekend.

Fellow midfielder Killian Phillips was handed his first Aberdeen start under Neil Warnock as they faced St. Mirren at Pittodrie. He played the full 90, after previously being limited to just 20-minute cameos off the bench, as Aberdeen were edged out 2-1 in stoppage time.

In League One, Ademola Ola-Adebomi continued his strong spell of starts for Burton Albion. The towering striker has been a key part of Martin Paterson’s plans, though they struggled to break a resilient Cheltenham Town side down on the weekend.

Finally, in Belgium, left-back Tayo Adaramola is keeping up with Ola-Adebomi in terms of starts for RWD Molenbeek in the Belgian Pro League. He made his seventh consecutive start since joining the side on loan and managed 77 minutes in a narrow defeat to KV Kortrijk.