Ultimately, it wasn’t to be for Phillips and his St Mirren side as Motherwell fought back with the backing of Fir Park and managed to turn it around to win 2-1.

Elsewhere, Joe Whitworth has enjoyed another standout week for Exeter City as he notched up his fourth clean sheet of the campaign away at Wigan Athletic.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper made six saves to keep the Latics out, including an exceptional diving save in the dying moments of the game which secured a point for Exeter.

On his performance, Whitworth said: “Wigan away is a tough place to come, they’re a good team. Our performance was good in areas, we can work hard and make some parts better, but all in all it’s a pretty decent point away from home.

“[I earned that clean sheet,] I made a few saves, but I’m just doing my job! I’m expected to make saves, I’m here when the team needs me and today I was expected to do that.”

Watch Whitworth’s exceptional save in the video below!