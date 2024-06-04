Dean Henderson

Henderson had to be patient for his chance in the side, suffering injury on his debut at Old Trafford before returning to face Manchester City at the Etihad in a remarkable 2-2 draw, in which the Eagles came back from two goals down.

His form to end the campaign was exceptional, keeping four clean sheets in his last seven games in victories against Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Aston Villa – and earning a nomination for Premier League Save of the Month for stopping Rodri’s shot against Man City.

“You can’t be too hard on yourself, and after 11 months out performances aren’t going to be perfect for me, I'm not going to be at my top level,” he told the Palace programme upon his return to the side.

“I understand that. But game by game I've just got to keep getting better and keep improving, because I've got aspirations of where I want to get to and where I've been in the past and where I want to go again.