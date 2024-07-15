Heading into the finals in Germany with just nine senior caps to his name, Guéhi swifly became one of the breakout stars of the tournament after drawing widespread praise from supporters and pundits alike en route to the final in Berlin.

Starting six of England’s seven games, including Sunday’s defeat to Spain – in which he became the first Palace player to feature in a European Championship final – Guéhi was a consistent, imperious presence on the left side of England’s central defence.

And while no English player, surprisingly, made UEFA’s own Team of the Tournament, sports analytics company Opta, using the Opta index – which grades players across a wide pool of metrics – recognised Guéhi as one of the outstanding performers of the last month.