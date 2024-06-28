On the knockout stages…

About the draw, I think everyone's seen in this competition that I don't think there is a favourable side of the draw.

Every team, every opponent that you come up against is really tough to play against, but I think we just need to remain calm and I think that's the environment that we've set ourselves.

We put pressure on ourselves, but it's a very calm and focused environment, I'd have to say, so we just need to continue focusing on one thing at a time.

On the defensive record so far...

I'd say I'm content, because the job's not finished.

It's important that we carry on building and that's testament to the entire team, because we're not out there just playing by ourselves. It's the pressure from the front, it's the midfielders helping us, constant communication, so I think if we carry on building we'll be fine.

It's a collective, being able to defend really well, and if we're going to go far in this tournament, your defence needs to be really strong.

So I think the critics, I'm not aware of anything anyone says anyway, so I think as long as you carry on moving forward in the right direction, we'll be OK.