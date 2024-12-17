A unique combination from the fixture computer and the cup draw has thrown up two meetings between Palace and Arsenal within the space of four days.

The first comes under the lights at the Emirates Stadium in the last eight of the Carabao Cup, with the Eagles looking to reach the semi-final stage for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

To get yourself warmed up for Wednesday's huge game, here's our challenge to you: how many of our previous League Cup quarter-final opponents can you name? Including Arsenal (we'll give you that one) there are nine in title to get.

You have just six minutes... test your red and blue knowledge now, below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.