But before that how many players from the Palace side that registered our joint-record Premier League win, which came against the Foxes, can you recall?

Before the five-goal thrashing of Aston Villa on the final day of last season, the Eagles 5-0 triumph over Leicester that took place back in April 2018 stood alone as our biggest victory in the competition.

It was the highpoint of a season that - even by Palace standards - was quite remarkable. After losing the first seven games of the campaign, defending league champions Chelsea were beaten at Selhurst Park, Roy Hodgson's first win as manager.

Naturally, following such a poor start, the Eagles were battling for survival for much of the season. But by the time Leicester came to South London in late April, top-flight safety was within touching distance. What followed was one of the most dominant performances Selhurst Park has seen.

Your task is simple: name every Palace player to step on the pitch that day.

It’s a simple enough task, but you don't have long to get it done. We're giving you just six minutes for this one - make sure you move quick!

Test your red and blue knowledge now, below!

