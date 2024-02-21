Palace had enjoyed a positive cup run, beating Southampton and Stoke City on their way to the fifth round and setting up a clash with Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs team was packed with stars: Kyle Walker, Moussa Dembele, Son Heung-Min, Dele Alli and Harry Kane to name a few. It’s safe to say that the Eagles were underdogs in the extreme.

They refused to accept that mantle, however, and just before half-time Wilfried Zaha set up Martin Kelly, who defied all expectation to smash home from a tight angle and silence most of north London.

Palace held on in the second-half to reach the quarter-finals, where they would beat Reading, before easing past Watford at Wembley to reach only the second final in the club’s history.

It wasn’t to be in the final, but the journey was some ride.

Enjoy the highlights from a memorable win below!